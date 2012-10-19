FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Citi picks Allianz among earnings winners
#Switzerland Market Report
October 19, 2012

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Citi picks Allianz among earnings winners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Europe is facing two years of no earnings growth and 2013 looks like it could go the same way, all of which makes those firms that can grow more valuable, analysts at Citi write in a note in which they add Allianz and Intertek to a list of ‘world champions’.

The lower level of absolute growth in the recovery, combined with differences in the pace of growth between regions, throws up balance sheet winners and losers and makes “earnings growth a rarer and hence more valuable commodity”, they write.

As a result, so-called ‘quality’ stocks, those which have outperformed recently, are set to extend the trend.

Among the leading firms it highlights, using criteria including market share, largest player, best in class operations, are Adidas, HSBC and Roche.

