STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Cheaper funding may help M&A -Nomura
#Switzerland Market Report
November 14, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Cheaper funding may help M&A -Nomura

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Improving funding conditions could support merger and acquisition activity, reckons Nomura, with its strategists highlighting Informa and Sky Deutschland among possible targets.

“One cannot ignore the fact that funding conditions in terms of market access and pricing have eased significantly and this can only be good for companies/private equity firms wishing to embark on aggressive growth investments,” Nomura notes.

However, it adds that “the decisions of corporates/private equity to get involved in M&A will largely depend on their views with regard to China/Europe/the US fiscal cliff, among others.”

Nomura sees a high likelihood of a bid for African Barrick Gold, estimating the offer will fall in the 500-550 pence range. Imperial Tobacco, meanwhile, could become the subject of a bid from primarily BAT and Japan Tobacco, the strategists say.

The list also includes Beiersdorf, Invensys , ITV, Kloeckner, National Suisse , Rhoen Klinikum, Severn Trent, Swiss Life and UBM.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

