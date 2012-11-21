FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Staffing firms hit by Randstad warning
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 21, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Staffing firms hit by Randstad warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of employment agencies Adecco, Michael Page and Randstad fall after the latter warns of a continued drop in sales, especially in Europe, and changes its dividend policy, prompting analysts to expect a dividend cut.

Randstad shares drop 3.2 percent to a 16-week low to be the second-largest decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index. Adecco and Michael Page shares are down 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

“The dividend for 2012 is likely safe but, based on current forecasts, 2013 (is likely) to be cut,” ING analyst Marc Zwartsenburg says in a note about Randstad, adding the pay-out could be cut to 1.03 euros per share in 2013 from 1.25 euros this year.

KBC Securities analyst Margo Joris, who also says a dividend cut is possible, downgrades the stock to “hold” from “accumulate”, and lowers the price target to 26 euros from 30 euros.

Reuters messaging rm://gilbert.kreijger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.