FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS eyes stocks with capital return prospects
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS eyes stocks with capital return prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Companies are growing less keen on mergers, potentially leaving more cash to be given to shareholders through share buybacks, special dividends and other means, Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

Only 48 percent of the European corporates polled by Credit Suisse this month see M&A as a priority, down from its previous survey and “suggesting an increased likelihood of enhanced redistributions”.

Credit Suisse picks a basket of 20 stocks which it reckons are likely candidates for such capital returns and also look attractive on other measures.

These are Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, Berkeley Group , Compass Group, ENI, L‘Oreal, Next, Novartis, Paddy Power, Publicis, Richemont, Roche, Ryanair, SAP, Sonova, Swatch , Vivendi, Wolseley, WPP and Yara.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.