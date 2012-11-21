STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS eyes stocks with capital return prospects

Companies are growing less keen on mergers, potentially leaving more cash to be given to shareholders through share buybacks, special dividends and other means, Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

Only 48 percent of the European corporates polled by Credit Suisse this month see M&A as a priority, down from its previous survey and “suggesting an increased likelihood of enhanced redistributions”.

Credit Suisse picks a basket of 20 stocks which it reckons are likely candidates for such capital returns and also look attractive on other measures.

These are Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, Berkeley Group , Compass Group, ENI, L‘Oreal, Next, Novartis, Paddy Power, Publicis, Richemont, Roche, Ryanair, SAP, Sonova, Swatch , Vivendi, Wolseley, WPP and Yara.

