STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Ziggo in, Puma out in STOXX 600 reshuffle
#Switzerland Market Report
November 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Ziggo in, Puma out in STOXX 600 reshuffle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks will be added to the pan-European STOXX 600 index as part of a reshuffle due to become effective at the market open on Dec. 24, 2012:

SMURFIT KAPPA GRP (Ireland, Industrial Goods & Services, )

SKY DEUTSCHLAND (Germany, Media, )

HOWDEN JOINERY GRP (UK, Industrial Goods & Services, )

FLUGHAFEN ZURICH (Switzerland, Industrial Goods & Services, )

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT (U.K., Financial Services, )

RUBIS (France, Utilities, )

THROMBOGENICS (Belgium, Health Care, )

ZIGGO NV (Netherlands, Telecommunications, )

POLYUS GOLD INTL (UK, Basic Resources, )

The following stocks will be removed from the index:

WACKER CHEMIE (Germany, Chemicals, )

STRAUMANN (Switzerland, Health Care, )

SOFINA (Belgium, Financial Services, )

PZ CUSSONS (UK, Personal & Household Goods, )

PUMA (Germany, Personal & Household Goods, )

NOBEL BIOCARE HLDG (Switzerland, Health Care, )

LEONI (Germany, Industrial Goods & Services, )

INDUSTRIVARDEN A (Sweden, Financial Services, )

BOURBON (France, Oil & Gas, )

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

