FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-France Tel, Richemont seen in STOXX reshuffle
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 30, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-France Tel, Richemont seen in STOXX reshuffle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in France Telecom fall 1.2 percent, while shares in Richemont gain 2.9 percent as speculation swirls of an imminent shake-up of the STOXX Europe 50, Europe’s blue-chip index.

“Using 30 November intraday prices and updated provisional floats, Richemont could be a fast add in the STOXX Europe 50 and could replace France Telecom,” Societe Generale index analyst John Carson writes in a note.

“Schneider is the next closest add, just 2 percent from auto-addition and Ericsson is the next closest delete,” he adds.

Shares in the European blue-chip index attracts investment funds which play index tracking strategies such as exchanged-traded funds (ETFs).

An inclusion in the index would represent potential demand of 2.7 million shares for Richemont, and a potential supply of 9.6 million shares for France Telecom, according to Carson.

A spokeswoman for STOXX said if there are any changes to the index, it will be announced next Monday after the closing bell for U.S. markets.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.