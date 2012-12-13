FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Real estate to benefit from Fed action-CS
December 13, 2012

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Real estate to benefit from Fed action-CS

The latest stimulus steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve underscore global central bank commitment to pumping more cash into the economy, an environment which should benefit real estate stocks and growth companies, says Credit Suisse.

The Fed pledged to buy $45 billion of longer-term Treasuries a month, in addition to the ongoing purchases of $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities, and indicated that interest rates would remain near zero until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent from the current 7.7 percent.

“This announcement is bullish for equities: either GDP growth is sufficiently strong to allow the unemployment rate to fall below 6.5 percent or inflation expectations rise much further, which typically leads to a re-rating of equities,” analysts at Credit Suisse say in a note.

One way to play this, they add, is to “buy cheap real assets”, which in Europe include UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) such as British Land and Hammerson , UK home builders like Persimmon and German housing firms like Deutsche Wohnen.

Credit Suisse reckons the real estate sector will also benefit because “insurance companies will choose to invest in real estate as their preferred inflation hedge owing to Solvency 2”.

In terms of investment styles, the bank recommends growth - investing in companies with strong growth prospects, such as SAP , Sonova, WPP and LVMH.

