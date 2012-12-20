FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS sees another strong year for small caps
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS sees another strong year for small caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European small caps are set for another strong year, continuing a historical trend of outperformance in times of slow growth and benefiting from attractive valuations, says Credit Suisse.

The STOXX Europe Small 200 index is up 21 percent so far in 2012, broadly on a par with the mid-caps and outperforming a gain of 14 percent on the large caps.

“Despite the tough economic environment in Europe, we note that SMID (small/mid caps) has generated average returns of 10 percent during similar years, thereby outperforming large caps by 700 basis points on average,” Credit Suisse analyst Eugene Klerk writes in a European SMID outlook note.

Although small and mid-caps are still trading on a premium to their larger peers, the valuation gap is below its five year average and below the historical average for years of similar economic growth, Klerk adds.

Credit Suisse adds Almirall, Autogrill, Dialog Semi, Flughafen Zuerich, Micro Focus , OC Oerlikon, Polarcus and Taylor Wimpey to its SMID focus list.

The list also includes APR Energy, Bodycote , Moneysupermarket.com, MTU Aero Engines , Ophir Energy and Rotork.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.