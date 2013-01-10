FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Intertek blighted by Jefferies downgrade
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 10, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Intertek blighted by Jefferies downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in British testing, inspection, and certification firm Intertek Group sheds 1.5 percent, a top five FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.1 percent, as traders cite the impact of a downgrade in rating by Jefferies International to “underperform” from “hold”, mainly made on valuation grounds.

Jefferies points out that Intertek, up 12 percent since November versus an 8 percent advance by the FTSE 100, may be more susceptible to continued weakness in commodities and a more challenging industry space.

“Recent moves in consensus earnings forecasts have been slightly down and with no catalyst for upgrades in the near term, the continued re-rating has left valuations looking vulnerable,” the broker says in a note.

Jefferies says that while third-quarter updates from Intertek and its French peer Bureau Veritas were broadly in line, and Swiss group SGS’s investor days prompted small downgrades, the re-rating has continued, with all three major testing firms now trading close to prospective price earnings multiples highs, and close to all time relative highs.

“At these levels we need upgrades for current valuations to be maintained and we do not consider this likely over the next 3-6 months,” the broker says.

Jefferies repeats its “underperform” rating on Bureau Veritas, and “hold” on SGS, with only minimal changes to forecasts and no changes to price targets for either.

Bureau Veritas shares are up 0.3 percent in Paris, while, in Zurich, SGS gains 0.5 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.