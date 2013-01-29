STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-M. Stanley top European broker in 2012-Markit

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley was the top broker for cash equity trading in Europe in 2012, with volumes of 905 billion euros, followed by Credit Suisse, at 812 billion euros, and Deutsche Bank, at 775 billion euros, Markit MSA says.

Japan’s Nomura came fourth, followed by UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan. Societe Generale, with cash equity trading volumes of 202 billion euros, completed the top 10.

Overall, European brokers’ cash equity trading volumes fell 7 percent last year, according to Markit MSA data, as investors shunned risk and favoured fixed income investments.

The data - which covers about 75 percent of all cash equity trading in Europe across traditional exchanges, multi-lateral trading facilities and over-the-counter markets - shows that European equity client trading was down 7.3 percent to 6,871 billion euros compared with 7,411 billion euros for 2011.

Trading volumes in EMEA exchange-traded fund (ETFs) saw a decline of 61 billion euros from the previous year, to 253 billion euros, although net new assets under management rose 23.5 billion euros, to 284 billion euros.

