FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Clariant hits 18-mth high after divi hike
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 14, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Clariant hits 18-mth high after divi hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant rise to their highest level since July 2011 after the company lifts its dividend 10 percent and says it sees stronger profit margins and earnings ahead.

“Despite the short term uncertainty regarding economic prospects we believe that the transformational changes of the group will continue and help drive well above industry average earnings per share growth,” says Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz, confirming his buy rating on the company.

Shares rise as higher as 14.25 Swiss francs before coming off slightly to trade up 1.8 percent at 13.67 francs, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals Index .

For more double click on

Reuters Messaging rm://martin.desapinto.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.