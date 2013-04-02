STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Watchmakers get Hong Kong sales boost

Shares in Swiss watchmaker Richemont gain 2.4 percent after strong February retail sales data in Hong Kong, the world’s biggest market for Swiss watches.

The stock, down more than 6 percent since mid-March, outperforms a 1.3 percent stronger European sector index . Peer Swatch Group, meanwhile, rises 1.1 percent.

Hong Kong retail sales of watches and jewellery rose 30.5 percent in February. “This is distorted by the Chinese New Year, but combined January and February sales growth of 20 percent for watches and jewellery is also strong,” Vontobel analyst Rene Weber says.

Recent comments from Chinese watch retailers were also supportive, Weber adds.

“[Chinese watch retailer] Hengdeli said last week they expect sales to rise more than 10 percent in 2013 and saw a good start to the year ... Oriental and Emperor have also given a positive outlook.”

