STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-FTSE 100 to benefit from weaker pound - BNP
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-FTSE 100 to benefit from weaker pound - BNP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 1 percent fall in the sterling currency would boost FTSE 100 earnings by nearly 0.9 percent by making it easier for UK companies to sell their products overseas, writes BNP Paribas in a note.

The pound’s exchange rate index is down 4.3 percent year to date, having regained some of its composure after a 7 percent fall to mid-March, Reuters data shows.

BNP Paribas’ analysts estimate FTSE 100 companies derive 80 percent of their earnings from overseas, making the British benchmark the European index with the greatest sensitivity to swings in the forex market, along with Switzerland’s SMI .

Swiss blue-chips generate 91 percent of their earnings abroad, meaning a 1 percent fall in the Swiss franc would boost their profits by 0.9 percent, according to BNP Paribas estimates.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
