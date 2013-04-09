STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Banks, miners face MSCI Europe exit -Exane

Spain’s Banco Popolare and Italy’s Intesa SanPaolo and Banca Monte di Paschi are among the stocks that could be expelled from the MSCI Europe index at next month’s review, according to Exane BNP Paribas.

Miners Kazakhmys, Eurasian and Evraz - subject to steep recent share price falls - are also potential deletion candidates, as are German steelmaker Salzgitter, British construction group Balfour Beatty and French carmaker Peugeot, Exane’s analysts write.

MSCI will announce the results of its index review on May 15, with the changes to be implemented after the close on May 31.

The best candidates to enter MSCI Europe at the review, according to Exane, are easyJet, Telefonica Deutschland, Direct Line, DKSH, Bank of Ireland and Fuchs Petrolub Pref.

“The impact of the addition to or deletion from the MSCI Standard Index is very often significant as both moves create considerable technical pressure on mid caps - companies with a full market capitalisation of around $1-6 billion - that have fair to poor liquidity,” analysts at Exane write.

“We believe that the simplest move to capture the index review impact is to go long on the added stocks and to short sell the deleted ones.”

They add that, while passive index funds tend to rebalance on the implementation date, active funds “often spread their moves over time, usually between MSCI’s publication of the review results and a couple of weeks following implementation”.

“Anticipating these technical flows can allow first movers to benefit from the ensuing one-way flows, which also attenuates the price impact.”

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net