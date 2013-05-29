STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-SocGen sees dividend attraction in banks

Banks are set to outperform as they are poised to raise their dividends after years of subdued payouts, making them attractive buys, according to analysts at Societe Generale.

As investment banks reach their capital targets, achieve stability in earnings and satisfy regulators, they are also on the verge of committing to high payout ratios above pre-crisis levels.

“As... balance sheets are going to shrink rather than grow, our conclusion is that they will hand the bulk of the proceeds back to shareholders to avoid an Return on Equity squeeze,” analysts at Societe Generale say in a note.

“This should trigger an outperformance of the banking sector.”

They recommend tapping this outperformance through buying a 200/230 call spread on the sector to expire in December 2013. The sector currently trades at 178.

They highlight Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as poised to raise dividends to attractive levels, recommending gaining exposure to both banks through dividend futures.

“On Credit Suisse, the bank is now very well capitalised, both on a Basel III fully phased-in basis and on a leverage basis,” Societe Generale write.

“The bank appears committed to further shrinking its balance sheet, which means incoming profits are a challenge to the RoE and management is keen to hand them back to shareholders.”

