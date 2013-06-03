STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Europe flood fears sink reinsurers

Shares in the world’s No. 1 and No. 3 reinsurers Munich Re and Hannover Re fall around 3.5 percent to the bottom of pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index as flooding in parts of Europe raises the prospect of hefty damage claims.

Trading on both German stocks is heavy at 63 percent and 75 percent of their full-day average for the past 90 days, Reuters data shows. No. 2 reinsurer Swiss Re falls 2.1 percent, contributing to a 1.6 percent fall for the broader STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

“It’s the flooding that is the worry,” says one trader.

The Czech Republic declared a state of emergency as floods threatened its capital while high water halted shipping on the Rhine and Danube rivers.

Insurers say the flood waters must recede before they can estimate damage claims. Big European floods in 2002 caused 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in insured damage.

“There are no reliable figures at this point,” an Allianz spokeswoman says.

A report in the Financial Times on Monday that pension funds and other money managers were helping to boost the supply of reinsurance on offer, prompting reinsurance prices to fall, was also hurting reinsurance shares, traders say.

Reuters messaging rm://jonathan.gould.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.7716 euros)