FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Nestle bounces after MSCI rebalance selloff
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 4, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Nestle bounces after MSCI rebalance selloff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Swiss-based Nestle rise 2.4 percent to lead the blue-chip index in a technical recovery after the stock was oversold during a recent rebalance of the MSCI index series, traders say.

“This is a technical recovery. The shares were under a lot of pressure in the last few sessions,” says one trader, citing the rebalancing, which had “reduced Switzerland’s weighting”.

That change meant many tracker funds and others who benchmark themselves against the index needed to sell shares in Nestle to reflect the new weightings.

Hedge funds and others often bet around the move hoping to profit from price dislocations, which can result in excessively large moves that subsequently correct.

Nestle is currently the largest Swiss stock by market capitalisation, at 202 billion Swiss francs ($211.81 billion).

For more double click on

($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs)

Reuters Messaging rm://rupert.pretterklieber.reuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging rm://simon.jessop.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.