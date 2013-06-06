STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Cyclicals back in favour in May- UBS

Cyclical equity sectors - those seen as most sensitive to the turns of the economic cycle - came back into favour in May but not to the extent to signal that a major market pullback was imminent, UBS equity strategists write in their “European Flow Watch” research note.

“After several months of underperformance in a rising market, cyclicals finally outperformed defensives in May (by 3 percent),” write the UBS analysts.

“But we are not yet at danger signals: In the past, when we hit extreme levels of buying of cyclicals (+2 standard deviations), this has been a good indicator ahead of a wider market correction. But we are not at those levels - net buying peaked at 1.4 standard deviations in May,” they add.

UBS writes that the auto and mining sectors were the biggest winners in May, while pharmaceuticals stocks suffered their biggest net selling in more than 3 years.

Since the start of 2013, the STOXX Europe 500 Automobiles & Parts Index has risen by around 10 percent, although the hard-hit miners have still underperformed on the back of signs of a slowdown in China - the world’s biggest metals consumer, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index down nearly 20 percent.

UBS writes that Germany and the Netherlands had seen the biggest equity in-flows in recent weeks, while non euro zone equity markets in Switzerland and Sweden saw heavy selling.

It also adds that hedge fund net exposure was gradually increased and is now at its highest level since summer 2011.

