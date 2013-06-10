STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Ams shares fall 21 pct on profit warning

Ams shares lose 21 percent in early morning trade on Monday after the company issued a profit warning.

The firm, which produces analog integrated circuits and sensors, said it expected a lower revenue trajectory in the second half of 2013 compared to previous expectations.

Ams also said it expected year-on-year revenue growth for the full year 2013.

“Although we’re aware that ams’ outlook presented a certain risk from customers, it seems however that today’s announcement contradicts earlier statements, raising fresh questions about the communications policy. The recovery of trust could take a little longer,” analysts at Vontobel say in a note.

