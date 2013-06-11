FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Profitability biggest concern for banks-Fitch
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Profitability biggest concern for banks-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The biggest problem facing Europe’s banks is weak profitability, not the capital and liquidity issues that have dogged the sector in recent years, Fitch Ratings says.

“The area of most concern is profitability. That’s going to be very difficult in an environment of low economic growth, compounded by poor asset quality and the need to make provisions for bad assets,” Bridget Gandy, managing director for financial firms at Fitch Ratings, says at a conference.

“We’re comfortable about the way banks have built capital and are building capital,” Gandy says. She says much of the focus in the next year will be on the buffer beyond core capital that banks build up, such as hybrid debt and subordinated bonds, which will affect pricing for issuance of senior bonds.

($1 = 0.7783 euros)

Reuters messaging rm://steve.slater.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

