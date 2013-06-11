FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Swiss watchmakers hit by slower Chinese growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss watchmakers fall as evidence mounts that growth in China, a key market for luxury watches, may slow down further in the second quarter.

Swatch Group, which has about 37 percent of sales in greater China, is down 2.5 percent at 1054 GMT, while peer Richemont, which generates almost 26 percent of sales in the region, slides 4.5 percent, underperforming a 2 percent drop in the sector index.

“Investors want to be on the safe side given the uncertain outlook and are taking profits,” a Zurich-based trader says.

Both shares have gained about 20 percent so far this year.

Data this weekend showed Chinese exports weakened in May and domestic activity is struggling to pick up, triggering fears the country could miss its growth target of 7.5 percent for this year.

