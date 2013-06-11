FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Bearish pattern triggered on bank index chart
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 11, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Bearish pattern triggered on bank index chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charts show the STOXX Europe 600 has triggered a bearish reversal pattern called head-and-shoulders, which signals further losses for the sector, which is sinking 2.5 percent on Tuesday.

The chart pattern, formed by three successive peaks hit in May, points towards a downside target of 158 points for the index - home of lenders such as UBS and Societe Generale - representing a further 6 percent slump.

“The area between 156 and 160 is important for the sector’s medium-term trend,” says Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

“If we break below this zone, the probability to bounce back and surpass May high in 2013 and even 2014 will be significantly reduced,” she warns.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.