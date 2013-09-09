FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UK miners' rally set to fade - Citi
September 9, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UK miners' rally set to fade - Citi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Citi equity strategists reckon that a strong rally seen from the UK mining sector could start to run out of steam in the coming months on the basis that valuations are now looking full.

UK miners has jumped around 21 percent from early July lows, significantly outperforming the FTSE 100 index , up some 3 percent over the period.

This has seen the 12-month forward price/earnings ratio for the STOXX Europe Basic Resources index rise to around 11.9 times from about 9.4 times, putting it above its 10-year average of 10.5 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.

“We think there could be additional short-term price momentum in the sector on positive rhetoric... However, valuations are now looking more fully priced and we think the rally will fade into year end,” Citi strategists say in a note.

Rio Tinto remains the bank’s favoured “buy” among the large-cap UK diversified miners, followed by Glencore Xstrata. Its least favoured name among the large-cap miners is Anglo American.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

