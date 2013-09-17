REFILE-STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Glencore falls on UBS rating cut

(Refiles to clarify cause of share move in headline and first paragraph)

Glencore Xstrata shares fall 2.6 percent towards the bottom of Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 index, in a move traders attribute to the impact of a ratings cut on the heavyweight mining stock by UBS.

UBS cuts its recommendation on Glencore Xstrata to “neutral” from “buy”, arguing that the company’s shares will be hampered by pressure on copper and coal prices.

Copper has been trading near a 5-week low, with prices of the metal having fallen by almost 11 percent since the start of 2013.

“While we are still attached to Glencore Xstrata’s refreshing strategy and improving free cash flow profile, we expect its valuation to cap performance until the outlook improves for copper/coal prices,” UBS writes in a note.

Glencore shares are down by 2.6 percent at 333 pence in early morning trade, making them the worst performer on the FTSE 100, which is down by 0.4 percent. The stock’s decline also acts as one of the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, due to Glencore’s large market capitalisation.

