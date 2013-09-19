STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Holcim leads Swiss mkt on Indian rupee rally

Shares in Holcim surge 4.4 percent to outpace a 0.9 percent firmer Swiss index after the Indian rupee rallies to a 1-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by maintaining its stimulus programme.

India is the Swiss cement maker’s biggest market and a sharp depreciation in the local currency on expectations the Fed may begin tapering this year had raised concern that foreign-exchange headwinds could weigh on Holcim’s profit margin.

But the Fed’s decision to not dial back its easy money policy is expected to provide a reprieve to the local central bank at its next policy making.

“Look at the rupee, it’s very strong,” says one trader.

ZKB analyst Martin Huesler says despite the slowdown in emerging markets, Holcim’s chief executive told an investor meeting he was still confident that India would perform better in the second half than the first.

“After the rather early end to the monsoon season in India compared to 2012, there appear to be signs of a recovery in the Indian cement market,” Huesler writes in a note.

Shares in Holcim are up 4.4 percent at 70.70 Swiss francs by 0844 GMT, compared to .

