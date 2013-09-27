FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Goldman upgrade boosts Adecco -traders
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
September 27, 2013 / 7:43 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Goldman upgrade boosts Adecco -traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Swiss staffing company Adecco rises to feature as one of Europe’s best-performing blue-chip stocks, which traders attribute to investment bank Goldman Sachs’ move to upgrade its rating on the group to “buy” from “neutral.”

Adecco is up 1.1 percent at 63.75 Swiss francs ($69.97) in early session trading, putting it on the leaderboard of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which is up by 0.1 percent.

Goldman Sachs writes in a research note that companies such as Adecco, Michael Page, Robert Walters and Regus should all benefit as major global economies slowly recover from the effects of the 2008 financial crisis.

Switzerland’s leading economic indicator on Friday signals that the Swiss economy should continue to strengthen in the coming months.

“We expect Adecco’s top line to benefit from general macro recovery,” Goldman writes in its note.

Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu says the Goldman upgrade is driving the rise in Adecco’s share price, but adds he would rather wait for Adecco’s shares to fall down to the 58-60 Swiss franc level before buying into the stock.

($1 = 0.9111 Swiss francs)

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.