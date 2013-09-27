STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Morgan Stanley flags 'self-help' targets

Weak economic recovery in Europe, a rising median stock valuation and an uptick in corporate dealmaking should ensure investors continue to reward those companies who successfully make change to their business to drive earnings growth, Morgan Stanley analysts write in a note.

Among those flagged by the analysts as being engaged in such ‘self help’, and which are rated ‘overweight’ by the sector analysts covering the company, are Alcatel-Lucent, BHP Billiton, UBS and Vivendi .

The definition of a company engaged in ‘self help’ was one that was undertaking a combination of cost-cutting, balance sheet repair, including divesting assets, cash-flow improvement initiatives or changes to the management or organisational structure.

