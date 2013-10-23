FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-RSA leads FTSE 100 gainers in fresh bid talk
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 23, 2013 / 1:54 PM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-RSA leads FTSE 100 gainers in fresh bid talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RSA Insurance climbs 4.5 percent to lead gainers on the FTSE 100 in heavy volume amid fresh talk it could be the subject of a takeover bid, traders say.

Italy-based Generali, Swiss-listed Zurich Financial and UK peer Aviva are all touted as potential bidders in a deal that could total 7 billion pounds ($11.35 billion), traders say. Previous suggested suitors include Australian insurance group QBE and Germany’s Allianz.

A report in the Daily Express newspaper flags talk of “overseas interest” and cites Zurich and Generali, while the Daily Mail mentions Aviva.

When contacted by Reuters, Generali denied the rumours, Zurich and RSA both declined to comment, while Aviva could not immediately be reached for comment.

Demand to trade the stock remains strong, however, and at 1333 GMT, RSA has traded more than three times its average 90-day daily amount, against 48 percent for the broader FTSE 100.

($1 = 0.6168 British pounds)

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.