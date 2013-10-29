STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Lloyds falls as PPI hit sparks profit-taking

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group shed 2.4 percent To 77.71 pence, top fallers on Britain’s FTSE 100, after the bank takes another big bill to compensate customers for mis-sold insurance products, prompting investors to lock in profits after a stellar rally.

Lloyds took a 750 million pound ($1.2 billion) charge for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) in the third quarter, meaning it has now set aside more than 8 billion pounds for the scandal, far more than any other bank.

“There’s quite a large sum of money set aside for PPI which is a bit of a shock,” says JN Financial trader Rick Jones.

The FTSE 350 banking sector, off 0.2 percent, is the biggest drag on a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 100 index as numbers from Standard Chartered, UBS and Deutsche Bank, which analysts call disappointing, also take their toll on sentiment.

Lloyds shares have leapt some 60 percent in 2013, outperforming the FTSE 350 banking sector, up 10 percent, and a 14.5 percent rise on the FTSE 100.

“I suspect there’s a bit of profit taking in there”, says Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“I have to say overall, we know it’s a work in progress, but it looks like for its part Lloyds has done what it’s been asked to do; it’s returning to profitability and stability... the final thing which (it has) to sort out... is a return to dividend payment.”

Numis Securities, meanwhile, cuts its rating on Lloyds to “hold” from “add”.

Trading volume in Lloyds is robust, at 70 percent of the 90-day daily average, against the FTSE 100 on 27 percent.

