FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Lloyds falls as PPI hit sparks profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 29, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Lloyds falls as PPI hit sparks profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group shed 2.4 percent To 77.71 pence, top fallers on Britain’s FTSE 100, after the bank takes another big bill to compensate customers for mis-sold insurance products, prompting investors to lock in profits after a stellar rally.

Lloyds took a 750 million pound ($1.2 billion) charge for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) in the third quarter, meaning it has now set aside more than 8 billion pounds for the scandal, far more than any other bank.

“There’s quite a large sum of money set aside for PPI which is a bit of a shock,” says JN Financial trader Rick Jones.

The FTSE 350 banking sector, off 0.2 percent, is the biggest drag on a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 100 index as numbers from Standard Chartered, UBS and Deutsche Bank, which analysts call disappointing, also take their toll on sentiment.

Lloyds shares have leapt some 60 percent in 2013, outperforming the FTSE 350 banking sector, up 10 percent, and a 14.5 percent rise on the FTSE 100.

“I suspect there’s a bit of profit taking in there”, says Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“I have to say overall, we know it’s a work in progress, but it looks like for its part Lloyds has done what it’s been asked to do; it’s returning to profitability and stability... the final thing which (it has) to sort out... is a return to dividend payment.”

Numis Securities, meanwhile, cuts its rating on Lloyds to “hold” from “add”.

Trading volume in Lloyds is robust, at 70 percent of the 90-day daily average, against the FTSE 100 on 27 percent.

For further stories on Lloyds:

($1 = 0.6199 British pounds)

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.