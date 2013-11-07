STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Forex effects sink HeidelbergCement shares

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement shares trade 4.3 percent lower, trailing all German blue chips in the DAX index, after the cement producer warns foreign exchange headwinds will offset higher sales, and better pricing in the third-quarter would make it difficult to achieve its 2013 targets.

Analysts say the company outsold peers Lafarge and Holcim in the quarter on constant currencies, registering an increase in volumes in all main regions apart from Eastern Europe-Central Asia.

“The currency effect was underestimated in the polls,” said Commerzbank’s Norbert Kretlow, arguing that the disappointment was unjustified.

Foreign exchange headwinds such as those stemming from a weak Indonesian rupiah, amounted to 57 million euros ($77.1 million) in the quarter, almost twice the operational improvement of 32 million on a like-for-like basis.

($1 = 0.7392 euros)

