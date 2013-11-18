FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sonova at 2-1/2 year high on guidance upgrade
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 18, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sonova at 2-1/2 year high on guidance upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Sonova jump 5.6 percent to the top of the Swiss mid-cap index after the world’s largest hearing aid maker raises its full-year guidance on the back of better-than-expected first half sales.

J. Safra Sarasin analyst David Kaegi, who has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, says results were “solid” and “beat expectations across all lines.”

“Given that the company has communicated in October that it was able to settle a majority of its implant related claims in the U.S, we think that the shares can continue to outperform,” Kaegi writes in a note.

Shares in Sonova are trading up 5.6 percent at 124.9 Swiss francs by 0827 GMT having earlier hit 126.9 francs, their highest level since March 2011.

For more double click on

Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.