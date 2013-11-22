STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UBS sees further rally, "overweight" Europe

UBS strategists expect the equity bull market to continue into 2014, supported by a recovery in company earnings and in the broader economy, echoing a similarly bullish outlook issued by Goldman Sachs this week.

UBS expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to start “tapering” or scaling back its economic stimulus programme of buying back bonds in January, but adds the stock market should be able to withstand any subsequent pick-up in bond yields that may arise from the start of the Fed’s tapering.

“Can equities survive higher bond yields? We think yes. Bond yields are rising from ultra-low levels, the ERP (equity risk premium) can absorb higher bond yields and we may well see a rotation out of bonds into equities,” writes the UBS team.

In terms of equity sectors, UBS is “overweight” financials, technology stocks and healthcare stocks, while keeping an “underweight” position on consumer goods stocks and telecoms stocks.

UBS expects an economic recovery in the euro zone, which is battling back from a sovereign debt crisis, to buoy European equities next year.

“Following growth of 2.8 percent in 2012, just 2.5 percent global growth is expected for 2013, followed by 3.4 percent in 2014 and 2015. That said, a turning point is underway, with the biggest change in the euro zone. After shrinking 0.4 percent in 2013, we expect a recovery to 1.1 percent growth in 2014,” adds the UBS team.

UBS says the MSCI World Index could rise to 460 points by the end of 2014, a 15 percent rally from current levels. The global index is up 17.6 percent so far this year.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is up by around 15 percent since the start of 2013, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has risen 16 percent. Germany’s DAX, which has hit record highs this year, is up by 21 percent.

