FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sell "puts" on L'Oreal - Barclays
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 27, 2013 / 10:44 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sell "puts" on L'Oreal - Barclays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Barclays equity derivatives strategists back selling “put” options on L‘Oreal, arguing that ongoing bid speculation surrounding the consumer goods group and a recovery in consumer spending will support the shares.

Swiss food group Nestle has a stake of around 30 percent in L‘Oreal, and restrictions on selling that stake expire in April next year.

“Our equity analyst, Iain Simpson, sees the continued speculation over the clarification of Nestle’s intentions, expected in April 2014, as supportive of the share price,” writes Barclays.

“Further, a recovery in European and U.S. consumer spending could be a source of medium-term earnings upgrades for L‘Oreal.”

The derivatives strategists suggest selling a “put” on L‘Oreal due to expire in March 2014 with a strike price of 120.00 euros, thus betting that the price - currently at 122.90 euros - will not fall below that level thanks to the bid talk.

On a fundamental equity research view, Barclays has a 141.00 euro price target on L‘Oreal shares.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.