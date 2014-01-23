FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Logitech surges on short covering rally
January 23, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Logitech surges on short covering rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Switzerland’s Logitech surge 12 percent in brisk volumes as better-than-expected quarterly results and a raised outlook send short sellers scrambling to unwind negative bets on the stock.

“It’s mostly a squeeze from short covering,” a Paris-based trader says.

According to data from Markit, Logitech has 8 percent of its shares out on loan, sharply down from 25 percent a year ago, but still making it the third most shorted stock in Switzerland.

After sinking 70 percent from late 2010 to mid-2013, the stock has started to recover in the last few months, forcing hedge funds to close short selling positions by buying back the shares.

Short selling, a strategy popular with hedge funds, involves selling borrowed shares in the hope of being able to buy them back more cheaply later and pocket the difference.

After 30 minutes of trading, the trading volume on the stock already represents more than the stock’s daily average volume of the past three months.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
