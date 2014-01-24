FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Santander, BBVA, Edenred among most exposed to Latam
January 24, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Santander, BBVA, Edenred among most exposed to Latam

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Portugal Telecom, Banco Santander, BBVA and
Edenred feature among the European blue-chips with the biggest
exposure to Latin America, according to index provider MSCI.
    Portugal Telecom has a 53.5 percent exposure to Latam, Santander 52.5
percent, BBVA 49.4 percent and Telefonica 49.2 percent.
    European stocks sank on Friday, with Spanish stocks knocked lower by a rout
in Latin American currencies. 
    Below is a table of European blue-chips with the biggest exposure to Latam,
according to MSCI data.
  Company Name               code              Exposure (pct)
 PORTUGAL TELECOM                              53.5
 BANCO SANTANDER                               52.5
 BBVA                                          49.4
 TELEFONICA                                    49.2
 EDENRED                                       48.4
 CASINO                                        45.9
 MAPFRE                                        38.0
 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV                          37.6
 PIRELLI & CO                                  35.0
 GAS NATURAL                                   31.5
 SYNGENTA                                      28.1
 TENARIS                                       28.1
 ANDRITZ                                       24.3
 VALLOUREC                                     23.7
 DIA                                           22.7
 ENEL GREEN POWER                              22.7
 EXPERIAN                                      21.5
 YARA INTERNATIONAL                            21.1
 SABMILLER                                     21.1
 METSO CORP                                    20.1
 SEADRILL                                      19.1
 CARREFOUR                                     18.5
 MAN                                           18.2
 REXAM                                         17.5
 K & S                                         17.2
 ELECTROLUX                                    17.0
 NESTLE                                        16.5
 FIAT ORD                                      15.9
 HOLCIM                                        15.7
 EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL                      15.6
 HSBC HOLDINGS                                 15.3
 
    Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
