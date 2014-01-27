STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Developed markets to shrug off EM turmoil-UBS

The current pullback in developed countries’ stocks will be limited as the global economic recovery remains intact despite a sharp sell-off in emerging markets, strategists at UBS write in a note.

Fears over emerging markets (EM) have triggered sell-offs in currencies from Argentina to Turkey and knocked back developed market (DM) equities in the past week. Yet UBS’s strategists maintain their view that DM shares will again decorrelate from their EM counterparts and outperform this year.

“Last week saw a sharp sell-off in developed and emerging market equity. We do not believe that this will de-rail the global economic recovery, particularly in the U.S. where the recovery is strong and self-sustaining,” UBS writes in a note.

“Against a backdrop of continuing growth led by the U.S. we think the correction in DM equity will be short-lived.”

The strategists also believe that easy monetary policy, low inflation an improving external demand should help ensure that domestic European markets are insulated from the worst effects of the turmoil in emerging markets.

German business morale climbed in January to its highest level since July 2011 on Monday, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is on track for a strong start to 2014, according to an Ifo Survey.

While turmoil in emerging market foreign exchange rates is not affecting Germany’s economy, it does pose a medium-term risk, an economist for the think tank said.

Reuters messaging rm://alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net