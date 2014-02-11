FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-L'Oreal sags as stake buyback impact disappoints
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 11, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-L'Oreal sags as stake buyback impact disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in L‘Oreal reverse early gains and fall 2.8 percent in massive volumes, featuring among the top losers on the STOXX Europe 600 index , over disappointment about the level of earnings boost from the group’s plan to buy back 8 percent of its own shares from Nestle.

L‘Oreal says it will pay 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) to buy the stake, which will be partially funded through the sale by L‘Oreal to Nestle of its 50 percent stake in Swiss dermatology pharmaceuticals company Galderma. L‘Oreal also says that it will not sell its stake in Sanofi to finance the deal.

“Earnings accretion is closer to 3 percent not 5 percent, and it seems like the street is viewing it as dead money now,” a London-based trader says.

“Management ... confirmed no selling of Sanofi and said the accretion is 5 percent annualised, closer to 3 percent actual, slightly less than what market was thinking,” another London-based trader says.

After two hours of trading, the volume on the shares represents more than twice the stock’s daily average volume of the past three months, while the drop from the opening price of 134.70 euros a share represents a wipeout in market capitalisation of 5.23 billion euros, about 80 percent of the price L‘Oreal will pay for Nestle’s stake.

For more on the transaction, click

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.