STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Novartis jumps on positive heart failure drug data

Shares in Novartis rise 2.6 percent to a one-month high after the Swiss drugmaker says it has closed a late-stage trial for its experimental heart failure drug early following strong results.

“Early termination of the PARADIGM-HF trial for efficacy in chronic heart failure is a material positive, opening up a potential greater than $5 Billion commercial opportunity,” writes Citi analyst Andrew Baum in a note.

By 0838 GMT, shares in Novartis are trading up 2.6 percent at 74.35 Swiss francs, sending it to the top of the Swiss blue-chip index.

