STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Germany's Evotec up on new research alliance

Shares in Evotec soar 3.9 percent to their highest level in a month, putting them among of the biggest winners in the technology index TecDAX , as the German biotech company unveils a research collaboration with unlisted Swiss firm Debiopharm.

The companies aim to identify and develop new treatments for multiple forms of cancer. Evotec will receive R&D funding and high double-digit milestone payments plus royalties on sales of resulting drugs.

Analyst Igor Kim from brokerage Close Brothers Seydler says the deal, together with another research alliance with Panion Ltd announced earlier this week, adds significant long term potential for Evotec.

Kim hence increases the target price on the stock to 4.50 euros from 4.40 euros and confirms his “buy” recommodation.

Reuters messaging rm://kirsti.knolle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net