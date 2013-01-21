FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Luxury stocks hit by Richemont results
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 21, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Luxury stocks hit by Richemont results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in luxury goods makers feature among the top losers in Europe on Monday after Swiss watch maker Richemont warns that sales growth has ground to a halt in Asia, reviving worries about the outlook for the sector.

“Asia Pacific is the slowest growing region this quarter, highlighting the impact of the cautious approach from retailers in the quarter, while Europe and the Americas did ok. There’s a negative read-across for the sector, particularly for hard luxury players,” a Paris-based trader says.

Richemont drops 5 percent, Swatch Group is down 2.3 percent, Burberry down 1.4 percent, LVMH down 1.2 percent and Christian Dior down 1.2 percent.

For more on Richemont results, click on:

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.