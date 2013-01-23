FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Bumper sales push Unilever to record high
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 8:45 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Bumper sales push Unilever to record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Unilever surge to a record high after the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group reports a rise in sales that beats market forecasts and leads the company’s stock to the top of both Britain’s FTSE 100 index and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

Unilever’s London-listed shares rise as much as 3 percent to an intraday high of 2,522 pence in heavy volume of just under half its 90-day daily average after less than an hour of trade. The stock later pares some of those gains and is up by 2 percent at 2,501 pence by 0835 GMT.

“They’ve put in a stellar set of results. I will definitely be a buyer of the stock but not at these levels, where it’s looking overbought,” says Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.

The relative strength index (RSI) reading of Unilever’s London-listed shares is currently at just above the 70 point mark, which indicates that a stock is technically “overbought” and is often used by some traders as a sign to sell that stock for a profit in the near term.

Petrides says he might buy the stock if it falls to between the 2,345-2,395 pence level.

Oriel Securities keeps a “hold” rating on Unilever shares, arguing that European rivals Nestle and Danone are expected to have slightly faster earnings per share growth rates.

“Overall, re-rating potential appears limited. However, earnings growth is clearly accelerating,” Oriel Securities writes in a research note on Unilever.

For more on the results, please click on:

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.