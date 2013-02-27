FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Temenos gains on upbeat sales outlook
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
February 27, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Temenos gains on upbeat sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Temenos trade at their highest since July 2011 after 2012 sales beat consensus expectations and the banking software vendor provides upbeat growth views for emerging market sales in 2013.

“The revenue and margin guidance midpoints are respectively 1 percent and 2 percent above 2013 consensus,” says Kepler analyst Felix Levious. “Factoring higher top-line growth for 2013 and quicker margin recovery, we have lifted our 2013-14 earnings per share (estimates) by 5 percent on average.”

Shares rise by 9.5 percent to 20.25 Swiss francs, outperforming a flat Swiss Mid Cap index.

Reuters Messaging rm://martin.desapinto.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.