STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Panalpina drops after results disappoint
#Switzerland Market Report
March 6, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Panalpina drops after results disappoint

Shares in Panalpina fall 5.1 percent after a weak performance in its air freight unit and higher costs push the Swiss logistics firm to a full-year loss.

“Although expectations were low, the results still came in well below expectations. The adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter will be a disappointment to the market,” Kepler Capital Markets analyst Bettina Edmondston writes in a note.

“Panalpina has started various cost cutting and restructuring programmes. However, we believe 2013 will be a transition year and would not expect any major improvement until 2014,” says Edmondston who has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.

