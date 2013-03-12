FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Banca Intermobiliare up on report of UBS interest
March 12, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Banca Intermobiliare up on report of UBS interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Banca Intermobiliare are suspended limit up, indicated nearly 10 percent higher after a report in Il Sole 24 Ore daily says UBS is in talks to buy the small Italian lender.

The stock is indicated 9.6 percent higher at 1.95 euros at 0857 GMT.

Banca Intermobiliare, which is controlled by unlisted regional lender Veneto Banca, is not immediately available for comment. UBS in Italy says it does not comment on market rumours.

The bank, which is mostly active in private banking, has delayed publication of its 2012 results to better quantify the negative impact of a request to improve provisions against risky loans, after an audit by the Bank of Italy.

Reuters messaging rm://silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

