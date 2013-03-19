STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Barclays, BNP to rebound post Cyprus -E.Santo

The broad, sharp sell off in European banks, fuelled by the plans to tax Cyprus bank depositors under the country’s bailout terms, could create some attractive buying opportunities, with Espirito Santo highlighting Barclays , BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.

“We believe higher beta banks whose share prices have been hit hard by the Cypriot developments, but which we believe will have very limited impact from negative customer depositor behaviour, should rebound well,” Espirito Santo’s analysts say in a note.

They are also still like “high quality, well-funded banks operating in strong banking jurisdictions”, such as UBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

But they reckon the Cyprus fallout will be much higher for banks in peripheral Europe, sticking to a ‘sell’ rating on Spain’s Bankia, Banco Popular Espanol and Banco de Sabadell and saying that even ‘buy’-rated BBVA would likely find it difficult to outperform the broader sector in the near-term.

“We see banks in peripheral Europe potentially finding it incrementally more difficult to raise customer deposits, which could have a fundamental impact on their cost of funding and therefore earnings,” the analysts write.

“We therefore find it difficult to see peripheral European banks outperforming the banks sector in the near and medium term.”

The euro zone banking sector has shed 3.7 percent so far this week.

