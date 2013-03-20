FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sanofi hits 7-year high on drug hopes
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 20, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sanofi hits 7-year high on drug hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in French drugmaker Sanofi rise 2.8 percent to a fresh 7-year high, making them one of the biggest gainers among European blue chips, as traders cite speculation the group could soon get a positive recommendation from European regulators for its multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio.

“The recent rally might be because of the monthly meeting of experts from the European Medicine Agency, which is currently happening in London. Aubagio is supposed to receive a recommendation from these experts in the first quarter,” a Paris-based trader says.

“Aubagio’s approval in Europe would represent 200 million euros ($257.7 million) in terms of peak sales, but it would certainly increase confidence in the entire multiple sclerosis franchise, with Lemtrada due to be accepted in the second quarter in Europe and in the second half of the year in the United States.”

Sanofi adds the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , while rival healthcare stocks Novartis and Roche also advance by 1.7 and 1 percent respectively.

Sanofi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.7760 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.