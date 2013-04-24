STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Temenos gains after swing to Q1 profit

Shares in Temenos rise 6.3 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent higher Swiss midcap Index, after the banking software provider swings to a first quarter profit 8 percent above consensus and reports new customer wins.

“We continue to believe Temenos, as a core banking leader, is bound to benefit from the finance industry’s shift from in-house to packaged software,” say analysts at Exane BNP Paribas in a note.

“It has M&A interest, especially at current levels.”

