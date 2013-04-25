FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Nobel Biocare rises 7 pct after earnings beat
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Nobel Biocare rises 7 pct after earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Nobel Biocare rise after first-quarter earnings and sales come in ahead of expectations.

The stock gains 6.8 percent to 10.15 Swiss francs having earlier traded at 10.35 francs, its highest level since June 2012, outperforming a 0.7 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index.

“Good sales performance in Europe hints at Nobel getting its act together and claiming back market share,” says Kepler analyst Maja Pataki in a note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
