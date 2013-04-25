FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Logitech shares fall 7 pct after sales drop
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Logitech shares fall 7 pct after sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Logitech International fall over 7 percent to their lowest level since early March after the world’s biggest producer of computer mice reports a 12 percent drop in sales in the fourth quarter.

The fall comes as the Logitech CEO says he will keep videoconferencing unit LifeSize following a strategic review.

“Logitech remains a construction site with restructuring continuing and repositioning in progress. Tablet Accessories are successful but only 7 percent of total sales and thus not sufficient to bring Logitech back to growth,” says Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth, who has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.

