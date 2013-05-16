FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Banking index breaks key resistance level
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
May 16, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Banking index breaks key resistance level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Technical charts show the STOXX Europe 600 banking index, home of lenders such as Barclays, UBS and Banco Santander, breaking above a major resistance level at 179.14 points, which sends a long-term bullish signal for the sector.

The level represents the 50 percent retracement of the index’s two-year slump between late 2009 and late 2011, and breaking above it confirms the sector’s sharp recovery rally since late July, sparked by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s comments that the ECB would do ‘whatever it takes’ to safeguard the euro.

“The fact that the index surpasses its January peak and closes above the 50 percent retracement level is a strong signal that there’s more room on the upside,” a Paris-based trader says.

“Now we need the index to close the week above the level to really confirm the break out.”

At 1015 GMT, the index is down 0.03 percent at 180.36. The index’s next major resistance level is at 194 points, representing the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the 2009-2011 slump.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.